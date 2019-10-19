Coe Capital Management LLC Has $988,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

