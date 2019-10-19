Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

