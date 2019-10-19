Cohen Klingenstein LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after buying an additional 199,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,245.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,215.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,173.56. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.