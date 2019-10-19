Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Position Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $50,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,876 shares of company stock valued at $478,567. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

