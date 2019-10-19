Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 18.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

