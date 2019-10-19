Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $109.71.

