Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,501,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $198.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.