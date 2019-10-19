Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 531 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.67 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

