Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 26300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $20.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus Gold Corp will post -0.0104 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,000.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

