Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

