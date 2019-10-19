Comerica’s (CMA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Comerica to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 201,260 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Comerica by 46.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Comerica by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 81,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 103,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

