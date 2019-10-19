Commerce Bancshares’ (CBSH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 204.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 90,176 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

