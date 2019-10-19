Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 3,933 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.6% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $184.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

