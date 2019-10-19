Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 156,675 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,761 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.