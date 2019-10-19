Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Cowen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

