Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.781 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

