Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.18% of Alcoa worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 24.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alcoa by 58.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

