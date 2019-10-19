Commerzbank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €61.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €99.50 ($115.70) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.33 ($92.25).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €64.98 ($75.56) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.73. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52 week high of €101.20 ($117.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

