Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,904. Commscope has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L William Krause purchased 21,250 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

