Comparing Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $3.79 billion 1.76 $830.55 million $0.26 9.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.37 billion 0.27 $247.09 million $0.59 15.59

Bank of East Asia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Bank of East Asia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.03% 3.40% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank of East Asia pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of East Asia and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Bank of East Asia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services. Its products and services include syndicated loans, trade finance, deposit-taking, foreign currency savings, remittances, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, retail investment services, mandatory provident fund services, Renminbi services, foreign exchange margin trading services, and general and life insurance services. The company also provides corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending, and securities lending; wealth management services, including private banking, trust, and portfolio management services, as well as investment solutions; treasury services and securities dealing services; and domestic and international services. In addition, it offers trustee, asset management, corporate secretarial, property investment, business consultancy, Internet banking, securities broking, and nominee, as well as provides business, corporate, and investor services. The company operates approximately 220 outlets in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines. The Rolling Stock segment provides electric train cars, including bullet trains; and electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies. The Aerospace segment offers aircrafts for the Japan Ministry of Defense; component parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; and missiles/space equipment. The Gas Turbine & Machinery segment provides jet engines, industrial-use gas turbines/cogeneration systems, gas engines, diesel engines, steam turbines for marine and land, and aerodynamic machineries/marine propulsion systems. The Plant & Infrastructure segment offers cement, fertilizer, and other industrial plants; and power plants, liquid natural gas tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, tunnel boring machines, and crushing machines. The Motorcycle & Engine segment provides motorcycles, utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Precision Machinery segment offers hydraulic components for construction machineries; hydraulic components and systems for industrial machineries; marine steering gears; hydraulic deck machineries; industrial robots; and medical and pharmaceutical robots. The company sells its products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

