Comparing HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) & Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HF Foods Group and Domino’s Pizza, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza 2 6 17 0 2.60

Domino’s Pizza has a consensus target price of $288.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HF Foods Group does not pay a dividend. Domino’s Pizza pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HF Foods Group and Domino’s Pizza’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.33 $6.35 million N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza $3.43 billion 3.05 $361.97 million $8.42 30.37

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than HF Foods Group.

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62% Domino’s Pizza 10.79% -12.92% 34.88%

Volatility and Risk

HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats HF Foods Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of March 22, 2019, it operated through approximately 15,900 stores in 85 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

