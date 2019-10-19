Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $13,833,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MAG Silver by 268.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,671,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 134.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 35.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 680,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 179,278 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,931,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 160,423 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

MAG stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

