Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at $866,928.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 487,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,630. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

