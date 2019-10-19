Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE ED traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 1,060,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,785. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $142,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.6% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

