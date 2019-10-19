Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.67, approximately 7,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 154,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

CNST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $328.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 4.88.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 2,823,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $23,999,996.50. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 1,411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $11,999,994.00. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

