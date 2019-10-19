Contrasting Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Rancher Energy (NASDAQ:TRXO)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rancher Energy does not pay a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamondback Energy and Rancher Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 0 24 2 3.08 Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $147.55, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.3, meaning that its share price is 630% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Rancher Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.18 billion 6.14 $845.67 million $5.87 13.96 Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Rancher Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 26.92% 6.50% 4.28% Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Rancher Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Rancher Energy

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

