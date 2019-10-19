Contrasting MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and First Citizens BancShares (OTCMKTS:FCNCA)

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A First Citizens BancShares 25.38% 12.42% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MISSION VY BANC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A First Citizens BancShares $1.65 billion 3.27 $400.31 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

