Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. ValuEngine downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 186,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

