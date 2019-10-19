Cordasco Financial Network Buys 146 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.