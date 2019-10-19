CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

CPLG stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.