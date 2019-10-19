Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $2,185,194. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

