Couchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,021.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Couchain has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a market cap of $21,627.00 and approximately $22,021.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043006 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.06071739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042260 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Couchain is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,214,562,085 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

