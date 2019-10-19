CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.96. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 12 month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.75 ($1.34).

Get CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth alerts:

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.