Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 93 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 117 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 100 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 121 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 109.12.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.