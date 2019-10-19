Credo Trading Down 75.2% This Week (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded down 73.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Credo has a total market capitalization of $959,127.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Tidex, BitMart and OTCBTC. In the last week, Credo has traded 75.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01135778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken.

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Tidex, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

