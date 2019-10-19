Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 10.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,194,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRESY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

