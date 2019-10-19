Critical Contrast: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Berkshire Hathaway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $2.07 billion 4.03 $227.36 million $9.17 20.64 Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.06 $4.02 billion $10.05 20.77

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 19.47% 8.87% 1.93% Berkshire Hathaway 11.49% 6.52% 3.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RenaissanceRe and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 2 6 1 0 1.89 Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus price target of $170.44, indicating a potential downside of 9.97%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; invests in fixed-income and equity instruments; and engages in manufactured housing and finance business, leasing of transportation equipment, and furniture leasing activities. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals and metal cutting tools; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings and forged components, machined airframe components, and engineered critical fasteners; airfoil castings; titanium and nickel; and seamless pipes, fittings, and forgings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers steel and logistics services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.