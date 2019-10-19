Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.34

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 143165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CL King raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.46 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.5% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 68,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

