Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRON. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,734,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 3.46.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

