Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,230 GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 64.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 123.4% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

GRUB stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $119.52. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

