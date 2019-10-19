Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

AIN stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

