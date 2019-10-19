Crowdholding (YUP) Market Cap Achieves $22,378.00

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Crowdholding token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crowdholding has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. Crowdholding has a market cap of $22,378.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042581 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.65 or 0.06131205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00042052 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Crowdholding Token Profile

Crowdholding (CRYPTO:YUP) is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,559,524 tokens. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crowdholding is medium.com/@crowdholding. Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com.

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdholding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

