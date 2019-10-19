CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CCI stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.77.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.