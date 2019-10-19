CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.89-5.97 for the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $6.28-6.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.77.

CCI stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

