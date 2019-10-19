CryptoFranc Price Up 2.4% This Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00012824 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and IDEX. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $5,604.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043093 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.34 or 0.06091374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 12,035,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitfinex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

