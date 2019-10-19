CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,637 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 50,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.69.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.