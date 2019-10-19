CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

