CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post $164.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.65 million and the lowest is $160.36 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $153.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $641.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.04 million to $652.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.44 million, with estimates ranging from $645.87 million to $713.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

CUBE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 913,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,652. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,672,000 after buying an additional 2,382,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,578.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,381,000 after buying an additional 9,550,430 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,417,000 after buying an additional 784,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 376.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after buying an additional 1,719,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.