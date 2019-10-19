Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.34. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

