Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,328 Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOO. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,762,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $307,661,000 after purchasing an additional 56,587,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 86.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 975,120 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 39,590.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 633,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

TOO stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 16.61%.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

